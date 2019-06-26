RPR: Your No-Cost, Yet Priceless Member Benefit

Imagine there was a tool that helped you showcase your local neighborhood knowledge while also increasing your efficiency. A digital platform and application, literally at your fingertips, that gave you access to the nation’s largest property database. A resource that was available to you at no extra cost, because it was part of your yearly membership dues.

Well, this tool exists and it’s called RPR® (Realtors Property Resource).

RPR is the nation’s largest property database built exclusively for REALTORS®. All the layers of real estate data, property reports, and tools within RPR are available to you as part of your NAR dues.

RPR users pay no monthly usage fees, no upgrades, no additional costs whatsoever. All we ask for is a bit of your time to open your RPR account and try it out. You, like hundreds of thousands of other REALTORS®, will soon discover how much RPR can add to your business.

Here’s a quick glance at some of the great features you’ll find in RPR:

Nationwide Public Record Data

Your Local MLS data and listings from many MLSs around the U.S.

Datasets to research properties, markets, neighborhoods, and schools

The one-of-a-kind Realtor Valuation Model ® (RVM ® )

(RVM ) Customizable, client-friendly reports branded with your contact info and photo

Demographic and psychographic data, consumer spending behavior and investment analysis tools

Accessibility on-the-go with RPR Mobile™

Here’s how one REALTOR® describes this helpful benefit:

“RPR is free, it’s included in your NAR dues. But really, it’s beyond free, you can’t put a price on it. Because there’s no way we could pay dollar-for-dollar, for everything that we get back from it.” – Neal Oates, Jr., REALTOR® Broker-Owner from Florida – Watch

Start Using RPR

As you can see, RPR can play an important role in helping you achieve your business goals. But if you aren’t using it, you can’t reap the numerous benefits that it has to offer.

Why wait? Begin using RPR today. It’s easy to set up your account by following these easy steps:

Go to the RPR Website Under the login information, click on the link “Create Account” Use your individual NRDS Number and follow the rest of the instructions to set up your account

Join your fellow REALTORS® who recognize RPR as a major difference maker to their brand, their business, and their bottom line.

Visit https://www.narrpr.com/ today to get started.