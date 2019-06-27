Helpful Tips for Hosting the Ultimate 4th of July BBQ Bash

Independence Day is right around the corner and if you’re planning to host the gang this holiday, it’s time to kick preparations into full gear. After the parade passes by, get ready to fire up the grill because there’s no better way to celebrate our country than a good, old fashioned barbecue. Here are a few helpful tips to ensure your 4th of July party is the ultimate summer bash!

Show Your Colors

Of course, Old Glory should be on full display in your backyard to make Uncle Sam proud, but there’s no reason to stop there. You can hang a patriotic bunting from your windows or fence and add to the festive ambience with streamers. A red, white, and blue flower arrangement can be another fun and creative way to set the tone.

Classic American BBQ Menu

There’s no need to stress out over an extravagant menu, because you can’t go wrong with the classics, like hot dogs, hamburgers, watermelon, and apple pie. Throw in a fresh summer salad, grilled veggies, and some extra sides and you’ll have enough to please everyone in the crowd.

Content Square 1.

Patriotic Playlist

Don’t forget to put together the perfect playlist to enjoy while everyone is kicking back in the backyard. No matter what type of party you’re having, from a quiet family get-together to an all-out extravaganza, there are plenty of classics to choose from so you can curate the right mix for any 4th of July soiree.

Activities Galore

It’s a good idea to have a few activities planned out beforehand. Wiffle ball is always a crowd pleaser that’s fun for kids and adults alike. For a more leisurely pace, bean bag toss, also known as cornhole, is a great game that can be played even if space is limited.

Enjoy the Holiday

Most importantly, take the time to appreciate everything that we have in this country and enjoy celebrating it with your friends and loved ones, because it simply doesn’t get any better than a 4th of July BBQ!