Household Tips to Save Energy (And Money) This Summer

Rising summer temperatures often mean higher energy bills, as air conditioners, pool pumps and household fans are put to greatest use. Energy conservationists suggest the following ways to use less energy and save more money in your house during the summer:

In the Kitchen

Reduce oven use. Warm weather is a great time to enjoy more main-dish salads and food grilled outdoors. Also, you can produce less heat and use a fraction of the energy your oven does by using microwave ovens, slow cookers, toaster ovens or air fryers.

In the Bathroom

Take cool showers. You’ll not only feel cooler after showering, but you’ll also save on the energy needed to heat the water. Plus, cool showers produce less steam, which helps keep humidity down.

Run the bathroom fan. Running the bathroom fan while showering pulls heat and steam out of the room and can help keep the overall house cooler.

Use cool air when drying your hair. They may be small, but blow-dryers produce plenty of heat. Use the cool setting–or, better yet, let your hair air dry when possible.

Throughout the House

Install more ceiling fans. While fans don’t cool the air, they do circulate it, which helps your air conditioning function more efficiently.

Turn up the thermostat. Turning it up to 78 degrees Fahrenheit when you’re not home saves energy and dollars. Smart thermostats, set to your schedule, will also turn the air conditioning on before you get home.

Seal those air leaks. Keep the hot air out and the cool air in. Check for air leaks around window and door frames.

By using these tips and taking other steps to conserve energy in your home, you’ll be able to lessen your energy bills and enjoy the summer more.