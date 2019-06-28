Finish Lines and Focus

Some years back I ran the New York City Marathon. This was no easy feat for a man like me. I’m not into sports and I definitely was not into running. But what I was into was my commitment to helping kids, and in this case, kids who were battling Leukemia. I saw an ad from a group that helps to train people to race for the cause. Once I made the commitment, I was in. But once I truly understood what running 26.2 miles looked like in reality, I became overwhelmed. That’s too far! I’ll die! At least that’s what I thought at first. (Wouldn’t you?)

It made me want to quit before I even started. Some of you, as you enter this business—and a few points along the way throughout your career, no doubt—may feel the same way at times.

Here’s what I did, and what may help you as well: Break it down into little milestones.

I love the old saying, “inch by inch, life’s a cinch. Yard by yard, it’s hard.” Whether you’re running a marathon, starting a career, breaking down a big goal, or running whatever kind of personal or professional race you’ve got going on in your life, keep that in mind. When we focus on the big gap between where we are and where we want to be, we can disempower ourselves and become overwhelmed—sometimes to the point of quitting.

When we focus on the little wins along the way, and the commitment that made us want to get in “the race” to start with, we fuel our energy, drive and empower ourselves to reach our finish lines.

That’s my wish for you. To keep your eyes on the prize and focus on the goals, not the gaps.

