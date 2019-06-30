Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Announces Title Changes for Senior Executives

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty and Homesale Realty Services Group, Inc. have announced that Paul H. “Pete” Slaugh will assume the title of chairman and J. Rodney “Rod” Messick will assume the title of chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Slaugh will continue to drive the company’s vision and strategic direction, focusing on new business initiatives.

“Pete was a pioneer in developing an integrated home services approach by expanding vertically in neighborhood development, building, real estate brokerage, mortgage, title and insurance in the ’70s and ’80s,” states Messick. “He still gets his greatest professional reward by identifying a need for the customer and designing a solution and a business model around that need.”

Messick will lead the combine Homesale enterprises, ensuring daily execution of a common vision.

“Rod is a nationally-recognized industry leader and he’s highly respected by our agents, employees, leadership team and board,” Slaugh says. “He’s been doing the job for a while, so it was time to give him the title to reflect to our vendors, partners and our local communities the role he plays here at Homesale.”

When asked about his new title, Messick expressed excitement for the future and gratefulness at the opportunity to serve the company in a greater capacity.

“I am honored to serve this amazing team as its CEO. We have phenomenal leaders in all of our business units and throughout the organization at every level. I learn from this team of home services professionals every day and I couldn’t be more excited about the future I see for both Homesale and the industry,” Messick states.

Homesale Realty Services Group, Inc.’s Board of Directors will continue to include Slaugh as chairman; Messick as CEO; William Dinkel, president of Title Operations; Regina Coia, president of Realty Operations; D. Bradford Dimmig, president of Mortgage Operations; Ronald Landis, director; and Richard Doyle, director.

For more information, please visit www.Homesale.com.