5 Improvements That Increase Your Home Value

Before you put your home on the market, it’s important to make sure everything’s in tip-top shape in order to maximize value. One of the challenges, however, is knowing which improvements are going to make a difference. Here are five updates that buyers are willing to shell out a little extra cash for.

Updated Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it can often make or break how buyers feel about a residence. You don’t have to undergo a top-to-bottom remodel before listing your house, but upgrading your appliances and replacing dated countertops can transform your cooking space.

Outdoor Living

High-end buyers are looking for homes with outdoor spaces where they can both enjoy family time and entertain. If your patio or deck is looking a bit tired, you can make it more appealing by adding a fire pit or barbecue area where people can envision themselves hanging out.

Eco-Friendly Features

Spend a little more money to make your home eco-friendly and you’ll surely see a return on your investment. Energy-efficient windows and appliances have major appeal to buyers who are looking to lower their impact on the environment while also lowering their utility bills.

Well-Appointed Bathrooms

If you want your home to fetch top dollar, you better have luxurious bathrooms. High-quality fixtures for the sinks, showers and baths are a must. It doesn’t have to be a total overhaul, but refreshing the bathrooms with new tiles and countertops can go a long way in the eyes of potential buyers.

Curb Appeal

You only have one chance to make a first impression. When buyers arrive at your home, they’re going to have formed an opinion before they even step inside. A new front porch or walkway can pay off when it’s time to sell your home.

If you’d like more insight into how to get your home ready to sell, I’d be happy to discuss further and provide you with personalized advice for your property.