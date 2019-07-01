5 Tips for a Successful Yard Sale

Whether you’re clearing clutter or making way to move, there’s still a case to be made for the good ol’ fashioned yard sale. You can finally clean out that packed garage, do away with old toys your kids grew out of, and offload furniture that’s been collecting dust in the basement–all while making some extra cash! If you’re moving to a new home, selling items you no longer need can also help lighten the load when it comes time to start packing.

No matter the reason for a yard sale, make sure your next one hits big with these tips from Lifehack:

1. Get the word out. Craft an advertising plan from the outset. Post legible flyers in high-traffic areas, such as an intersection, a park or the local coffee shop; create a Facebook event with invites to your online friends; and post big-ticket offers to websites where you can advertise the sale of personal items, such as Craigslist.

2. Pay up. Yard sale visitors will attempt to negotiate prices, so be prepared to meet them in the middle. Establish what your compromises are ahead of time, as well as how you’ll accept payment.

3. Call on friends. Multi-family yard sales tend to attract more visitors than those held by individual sellers, because more variety is guaranteed. Ask your friends (or neighbors) to team up with you.

4. Position points-of-sale. Presentation is key. Place hot-selling items closer to the end of the driveway or sidewalk, and arrange other items logically, such as books by subject matter or clothing by size.

5. Offer freebies. The goal of a yard sale, ultimately, is to rid your home of unwanted items, and freebies do just that. Give away free or free-with-purchase items you’re willing to part with, or provide free snacks and refreshments to visitors.

With these five tips in mind, you’re more likely to attract buyers to your next yard sale and maybe even earn some big bucks!