5 Ways to Bring the Outdoors Into Your Home

Feeling connected to nature has myriad physical and mental health benefits, from improved air quality to reduced stress levels. In our busy lives, however, it can be a bit challenging to cut down the screen time and immerse ourselves in the natural world. If you’re looking to feel more in touch with the great outdoors, here are five ways you can bring it into your home and improve your living space.

Potted Plants and Trees

There’s really no such thing as having too many plants in the house. Studies have suggested that they can boost your immune system, decrease blood pressure and even improve your sleep cycle. Plus, they just look nice around the home.

Natural Materials

Using an abundance of organic materials, such as wood and stone, throughout the house can allow it to feel at one with the outside world. There are plenty of other ways to introduce earthy textures when decorating, like a Jute rug made from natural fibers or bamboo furniture.

Oversized Windows and Doors

Floor-to-ceiling windows and large glass doors are an excellent way to capture the sensation of having nature in your home. There’s a calming effect that comes about when natural light floods your living room, and you can enjoy a view that showcases your surroundings.

Outdoor-Inspired Decor

So you don’t have a wide-open view of rolling hills and towering trees? Try decorating your home with a nature-inspired motif, like floral-patterned upholstery or wallpaper depicting a landscape. Surrounding yourself with scenes and colors from the outdoors can be the next best thing when you’re feeling stuck inside.

Natural Aromas

Filling your home with the fresh scents of the outdoors is a surefire way to feel more connected to Mother Nature. That can mean keeping flowers around the house or using essential oils that are relaxing and have a positive impact on your mood, like lemongrass, eucalyptus or lavender.