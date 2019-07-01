The Dos and Don’ts of Designing a Monochromatic Room

Picking out the right color scheme in each room can be daunting, but sometimes a simple monochromatic design is the best solution. When done properly, a single-color palette can make for a sophisticated and relaxing setting, yet achieving this takes careful planning. Before you get started, here are a few dos and don’ts to keep you on the right track to creating a well-balanced monochromatic room.

Do: Start with a base color

The first thing you want to do is pick out the primary tone for this space and how it’s going to be applied. Whether it’s the walls, a sofa or bedding, this will be the center of the aesthetic that you build off of and will define the mood in the room.

Don’t: Feel like you have to stick to neutral tones

If you’re on the fence about a monochromatic room, neutral tones can be a safe way to test it out. However, the look can certainly be pulled off with more ambitious shades, like crisp and fun pastorals or dark, moody hues.

Do: Use a variety of shades

The entire room shouldn’t be the exact tone of your base color. That would be boring. Mix it up with different shades that complement each other so that the space doesn’t feel flat. A bit of variety goes a long way.

Don’t: Overdecorate

When the palette revolves around a single color, it can be easy for the room to feel too intense. For this reason, it’s best to keep the decor uncluttered and even somewhat minimalist. This allows the color scheme to speak for itself without being overwhelming.

Do: Focus on layers

To avoid monotony, introduce different textures and patterns in the room. Window treatments, rugs and fixtures all play into providing layers that allow one’s eye to flow across the room.

Don’t: Be afraid to break the color scheme

Even though it’s a monochromatic room, you can still have a surprising accent piece that creates a bit of contrast and balances everything out.