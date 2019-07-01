What Large Families Should Look for in a New Home

Having a large family can be a source of joy and pride for both you and your children. However, it’ll require more space to house everyone comfortably and to meet their needs. If you have a large household and are looking for a more suitable home to fit your family, follow the tips below in order to choose the best home option.

Choose a Home With a Finished Basement or Attic Space

As your kids get older, they’re going to want their privacy and space to have their friends over. You’ll also likely need places to entertain or where your friends and family members could sleep when they visit. Choosing a house with a sizeable finished basement or attic space can help your home be versatile for situations like this. Such a space may also be ideal for older children who are living at home while attending college.

A Big Yard for a Big Family

A large yard enables the younger kids to play on the swings while the older children toss a football around or practice their golf swing at the same time. Large yards also enable you to have family gatherings or allow all of your kids to have friends over without getting in each other’s way. Larger outdoor spaces also make it possible to provide dogs or other outdoor pets with the space they need to run, play and stay in good shape. If you’re in a house like this for the long run, a big yard can be the perfect place for a family reunion when your kids all grow up and move away.

Look for Homes With at Least Four Bedrooms

The number of rooms you’ll need depends on the size of your family, but at most, you should have two children in each bedroom. Ideally, you’ll be able to assign bedrooms so that the younger kids share rooms while the older kids have bedrooms to themselves. For added convenience, at least one or two of the bedrooms should have access to a private half-bath to make getting ready in the morning easier and a dignified experience for all involved.

XL Garages or Multiple Driveways Are a Plus

Having a big garage that can fit two or more cars at the same time will keep vehicles free from the elements and off the street, in addition to serving as extra space to store your family’s things. Extra-large garages may also double as a play space at times. Also, having two driveways makes it easier for family members to come and go, even if they’re all old enough to drive and have their own vehicle.

For those with a large family, a home with two bedrooms and a bathroom isn’t going to cut it. You’ll need to look for homes with as much living and storage space as possible. Make sure to work with an experienced real estate agent for more information and help with finding the right home for your family.

Source: Dixie Somers/RISMedia’s Housecall