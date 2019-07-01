How Smart Home Technology Can Improve Your Life

Smart home technology continues to grow in popularity among luxury buyers, and millennials in particular. It’s a feature that can help your property to stand out from the rest, yet many homeowners are still on the fence about installing an automation system in their home.

Truth be told, there are plenty of benefits of having smart home technology. Here are just a few of the ways it can improve your life!

Energy Efficiency

Smart thermostats are proven to reduce the energy required to heat and cool your home. This means that in addition to lowering your impact on the environment, you’re also saving on utility bills each month. Some systems can even monitor water usage to ensure there isn’t a leak that’s going to run up your bill.

Security

Once you’re able to control and monitor your home security through your smartphone, there’s no going back to the old days. You can see who’s ringing the doorbell via live video stream when you’re at work or unlock the backdoor for the dog walker when you go away for the weekend.

Convenience

The convenience that smart home technology affords is virtually endless, whether that means preheating the oven on your way home from the grocery store or turning on the coffee maker before you’re out of bed. You’ll soon start to wonder how you ever got anything done before.

Entertaining

When friends come over, you can use voice commands to turn on some tunes, get the mood lighting just right, and fire up the grill, all while mixing cocktails. Dinner parties just got that much easier.

Peace of Mind

Perhaps smart home technology’s greatest quality is the peace of mind that comes with having control over your house. You can check on the baby with a camera-equipped monitor or make sure you closed the garage door while you’re on vacation and rest assured that everything is okay.