5 Eco-Friendly Countertops for a Greener Home

More and more homeowners are embracing green living. That can mean making substantial changes within the home, but the good news is that using environmentally friendly materials doesn’t require compromising your design aesthetic. In fact, there are plenty of stylish and sustainable options for the whole house.

If you’re remodeling your kitchen or bathrooms in the near future, consider these materials for eco-chic countertops that are sure to impress any potential buyers:

ECO by Cosentino

Cosentino is world-renowned for producing high-end surfaces, and the company’s ECO line is no exception. As stunning as it is impressive, ECO is made from 75 percent recycled materials, such as glass, porcelain and earthenware. The result is a low-maintenance surface that reduces landfill waste and saves natural resources.

FSC-Certified Wood

Butcher block is both timeless and practical. When you use FSC-certified wood, it’s also an eco-friendly surface. The Forest Stewardship Council ensures that forests around the world are managed responsibly while guaranteeing that the wood has been sourced in a manner that’s environmentally and socially responsible.

Durat

Durat countertops are stylish and durable, but, best of all, this surface is made from post-industrial plastic waste that would otherwise end up in a landfill. A sleek kitchen that reduces the burden on the environment is a win-win that you can feel good about with every meal you prepare.

RichLite

Made from 100 percent recycled paper, RichLite is an ideal material for kitchen countertops, and pretty much anything at all (it’s even used for exterior cladding). The composite material is available in a wide variety of colors and could easily pass for a stone surface, giving your kitchen a breathtaking look that’s also sustainable.

IceStone

IceStone has been a leading surface for eco-friendly consumers for over a decade. Its terrazzo-like appearance is due to the fact that the material is made from recycled glass, Portland cement and non-toxic pigments. While it comes in an assortment of exciting colors, the one knock against IceStone is that it’s somewhat porous and should be resealed annually.