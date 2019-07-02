5 Fashion Labels With Breathtaking Home Collections

Is it time to update your decor? Whether you’re looking to spruce up your home before putting it on the market or you need new furniture for your next place, thoughtfully designed interiors are essential. For the fashionistas who want to bring haute couture into their house, these five luxury clothing brands have home collections that are worth getting excited about:

Armani Casa

Armani recently unveiled a home collection at Milan Design Week, and it’s a must-see for every fan of minimalism. Inspired by natural elements and Asian landscapes, it includes everything from table settings and lighting to a stunning chaise lounge. Clean lines and exquisite finishes are consistent throughout, epitomizing the essence of Italian craftsmanship.

Hermes La Maison

The renowned purveyor of leather goods has made a foray into houseware with the Hermes La Maison collection. The wide range of home goods maintains the fashion house’s timeless look and sophisticated style, with items for every room. The elegant bath linens, sleek leather chairs and tableware galore will breathe new life into your home.

Kate Spade Home

The Kate Spade Home collection is utterly effortless. True to the iconic designer’s hallmark style, playful prints and patterns are at the center of this line. They have the perfect breezy look, with floral bedding, citrus-patterned plates, and a powder pink toaster that every kitchen needs. There’s even a cocktail set that will come in handy at your dinner parties.

Fendi Casa

Known for being bold and lavish, the fabulous style seen in Fendi’s clothing carries over into the designer’s home line. Fendi Casa is a chic, contemporary collection that will transform your house, inside and out. The outdoor furniture, kitchen cabinets and breathtaking living room decor will all be appreciated by the fashion-forward homeowner.

Bottega Veneta Home

Bottega Veneta Home is all about neutral tones and rich textures. Simultaneously simple and opulent, the collection can lend itself to virtually any setting, from traditional to contemporary, and exudes meticulous craftsmanship with every piece.