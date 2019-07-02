6 Ways to Compete for the Job You Want

If you’re in the market for a new job, you know first-hand just how tough the competition can be, making it critical that you do everything you can to stand out from the crowd of applicants and showcase your abilities to potential employers.

According to CareerCast, below are six of the most important things you can’t afford to ignore as you make your way through the process and compete for the job you want:

Upgrade Your Resume. Of course, you should make sure to update your resume with your most recent employer and experience, but why not upgrade it? Look past the traditional resume and grab a prospective employer’s attention by creating a graphical resume. Or, if you’re tech-savvy, create a personal website to truly showcase your abilities and creativity.

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone. Taking risks and doing what feels uncomfortable is critical if you want to stand out from the competition. Step outside of your comfort zone and get aggressive in your job hunt by leaving conventional channels behind.

Network, Network, Network. From social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to professional groups and industry meetups, networking is easier than ever in today’s environment. Taking the time to connect with those around you is a simple way to get your foot in the door.

Know Your Worth. Before meeting with potential employers, solidify your payment expectations and research the salaries of comparably skilled employees at your experience level and in your region.

Do Your Research. The last thing you want to do is walk into an interview with no understanding of how the company works and the requirements of the position you’re applying for. Do your homework ahead of time so that you can hit the ground running.

Be Respectful. Attitude and professionalism still go a long way today, so dress well, be kind and courteous to interviewers, and be mindful of how you talk about former workplaces and employers.

Good luck with your job search!