The Best Upscale Upgrades for Your Home’s Exterior

With luxury homes, first impressions count, maybe even more than with any other type of home. Canadian luxury buyers want a space that makes a grand, high-end statement as soon as they roll up. For this reason, upgrades to your home’s exterior can go a long way to landing those high-quality buyers. Here’s what packs a punch:

Front Door

Investing in a grand front entrance—oversized and custom-made, for example—is a great way to signal to buyers what’s waiting for them inside.

Garage Door

If you have a sprawling multi-car garage, chances are it’s going to be one of the first things people see as they approach your home. A solid, high-quality garage door is a great investment, and they can be found in endless styles, from contemporary to rustic.

Backyard Deck or Patio

Finishing your outdoor space can significantly boost your home’s value. Whether that’s splurging on some landscaping and a water feature or two, or finishing off an entertaining space complete with an outdoor firepit and al fresco kitchen, it’s hard to go wrong with expanding your living space.

Luxury Siding Treatments

While it can be a large undertaking, replacing aging siding with something more modern and high-end can have a big visual impact. If a full-on replacement doesn’t work with your timeline, opting for contemporary accents—in marble, copper or stone veneer, for example—can be another way to set your home apart.

Roof

Roofs, especially in Canada, need periodic replacing. Selling your home with a relatively new one gives you major selling power. Nobody wants to purchase a high-end home if its roof needs to be repaired or replaced within a couple of years. This can also be a good time to consider some unique green features, such as solar panels.