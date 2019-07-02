Lawn Games to Add Fun and Style to Your Backyard

Barbecue season is upon us, and that means the family is about to be spending a whole lot more time outside. If you’re looking to make the most out of your backyard area, lawn games can be the perfect way to have fun together while adding instant appeal to your home. These classic leisure activities are seeing increased popularity among luxury homeowners in recent years, so introducing a little friendly competition to your backyard just might be a sound investment.

Here are a few beloved lawn games that the whole family can enjoy!

Bocce Ball

The laid-back nature of this ancient game makes it ideally suited for playing with a cocktail in hand while the grill is heating up. Though it’s commonly played on the lawn, traditionally, bocce is played on a court with a fine surface, such as ground oyster shells, that could lend an elegant look to any yard.

Croquet

A manicured lawn that’s set up with croquet wickets might look a bit formal, but once the game begins, the gloves come off and all pretense will be out the window. Croquet can provide endless fun in the backyard, but beware: This game is notorious for bringing out the competitive side in everyone.

Shuffleboard

Shuffleboard used to be relegated to retirement homes, but the game has surged in popularity among a younger demographic in recent years. While shuffleboard clubs are now a popular social activity for millennials in cities, some homeowners who have the space are putting courts in their backyards.

Badminton

Be prepared to work up a sweat if you set up badminton court in the backyard. This is a great activity for the family to enjoy together while getting their exercise for the day. Kids especially love badminton, and it’s easy enough to put away when not in use if you prefer the look of a wide-open lawn.