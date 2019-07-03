Benefits of Shopping at a Farmers Market

Farmers markets can sometimes be a bit more expensive, but they’re brimming with fresh produce and charming folks.

Instead of going to a big-box store for fruits and veggies, consider your local farmers market.

You can support local farmers by spending money at the market, one place where small farmers continue making a living.

Similarly, supporting local farms puts money directly into the local economy and gives back to your community.

There’s also nothing like chatting with farmers about their harvest, or running into familiar faces every week.

Plus, market produce is likely fresher than anything you can buy in the grocery store.

Consider checking out your local farmers market!