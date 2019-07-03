Steps to Take Before Starting Your House Hunt

If you’re in the market for a house, make your search easier.

First things first: Set your budget. Knowing how much you can spend allows you to filter home options by price and be realistic.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage so you can show sellers you’re a serious, financially sound buyer.

Figure out your wants and needs in a home, and determine which desired features you could live without.

Hire a real estate agent. An expert can help you find the right house and walk you through any obstacles.

By taking these steps, you’ll likely have a better home-buying experience.