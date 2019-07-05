Four Reasons to Focus on Listings

As you venture into this business, my goal is to see you succeed sooner rather than later. I’ve seen agents struggle. I’ve seen agents soar. Trust me when I tell you, it’s a whole lot more fun watching people thrive. That’s why when I’m in front of an audience or teaching a workshop, one of my main objectives is to get this concept through to agents: You can be good at many things, but if you can’t effectively communicate with the seller, real estate is always going to be frustrating work.

And life is full of enough frustration, don’t you think? Let’s, instead, get you focused, skilled and a master of getting the listing, so your life can be something to really smile about.

Here are the top four reasons listings (and listing inventory) are the name of the game:

You’ll make more money in less time.Any real estate speaker will tell you that most top-producing agents get 75 percent of their income from listings sold and 25 percent from buyers. That’s the reason you should spend 75 percent of your energy building your inventory, and 25 percent of it with buyers. You’ll have less stress and more fun when you focus on building your listing inventory. It’s stressful to take a buyer out and show them house after house after house, then hear them turn around in two months and say, “You know what? We changed our minds. We’re not going to buy.” But when you go on listing appointments, even if you don’t get all the listings, you feel a sense of accomplishment because you know you’re a step closer to getting one. With listings, you are in control of your career.He or she who holds the listings is in control of the marketplace. If you have listings, you’re immune to outside conditions.You’re not a victim of the economy, whether it’s a buyer’s or seller’s market, etc. If you’ve got a large inventory of listings, you’re going to make a sale. Period.

If your goal is to succeed with more ease in less time, focus on building an inventory that works for you—whether something happens that takes you away from your work, or whether you choose to take some downtime and you know your business is working even when you’re sitting on a beach somewhere or climbing a mountain. Notice I said focused on—not worrying. Worry is a waste of your time and energy. Instead, spend that time and energy building a smart real estate business around a solid inventory and you’ll have a whole lot more fun along the way.

You’ve got this. I’m here to help, with a passionate community of Power Agents® that can be there for you as well. Learn more at www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess.

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or visit www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess.