Innovative Tech Tools for REALTORSÂ® From the REACH Class of 2019

In real estate, and every other industry, technological change is as exciting as it is inevitable. But the number and pace of new technologies coming to market can be mind-boggling. So how do you decide what tech will best benefit your customers and provide the most value for your business?

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) has done the legwork and taken the guesswork out of this challenging question. The REACH technology accelerator, developed by Second Century Ventures (SCV), NAR’s investment arm, reviews thousands of emerging technology companies and vets them for you. The result is the REACH Class of 2019â€”eight cutting-edge companies chosen for their potential to improve the customer experience by giving brokers and agents powerful new tools that provide quicker answers, better services, increased security and more accurate data.

REALTORSÂ® Have First Access to REACH Technology

As an NAR member, you’re eligible to join the Insight Panel, put these new products to the test and take part in shaping the technological picture for REALTORSÂ®. Participants choose one or more REACH company offerings to test and receive exclusive discounts in exchange for product feedback.

Sign up by July 31 to take part and impact your industry. Learn more at narreach.com/forrealtors.

REACH Class of 2019

These companies, ranging from seed stage to well-capitalized startups, rose to the top in providing solutions that help brokers and agents serve consumers’ best interests.

Two companies offer groundbreaking ways to deliver exceptional ROI for home sellers. Curbio helps homeowners unlock the full potential of their property with a “renovate now, pay when you sell” model, and Staging & Design Network offers the first online shared rental pool for home furnishings built for the real estate and home staging communities.

New, efficient and effective marketing tools allow you to better connect with customers and meet their needs. Amarki is a seamless, automated marketing platform that unifies all of your systems in one place, and Evocalize connects content with the right audience across the Facebook family of apps, generating demand when and where it’s needed. RateMyAgent‘s digital marketing tool helps consumers find trusted agents by providing verified reviews, and it allows agents to collect, share and promote customer feedback.

REConsortia uses distributed ledger technology to build transparency and simplify the referral tracking process, while Propy‘s end-to-end transaction platform helps facilitate secure, fast and simple real estate transactions entirely online.

Safety is a primary concern for REALTORSÂ®, and Kleard not only provides tools to increase safetyâ€”like real-time verification for open housesâ€”it also makes agents more productive through a check-in app with an integrated CRM.

Accelerating Real Estate

SCV and REACH help ensure the real estate industry is adopting and integrating new technology that supports your essential role in every transaction and maximizes value for property buyers and sellers.

REACH Commercial Coming Soon!

REACH will announce its first accelerator class focused on the commercial marketplace later this month.

About REACH and Second Century Ventures

REACH is a growth accelerator created by Second Century Ventures, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® strategic technology investment fund, which leverages the Association’s more than 1.3 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. REACH helps the most innovative new technology companies launch and accelerate in the real estate vertical. For more on REACH, and to meet the class of 2019, visit narreach.com.