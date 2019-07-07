Michi Olsen Named LeadingRE Dean of Resources and Global Connections

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Michi Olson as Dean of Resources and Global Connections for its network of 565 independent real estate firms, which extends to more than 70 countries worldwide.

Olson, who most recently served as vice president of Global Business Development and Relocation for Compass, is a renowned relocation and business development professional who is highly regarded for her experience in corporate relocation, business development, e-commerce and global business offerings. She spent 15 years as an executive with Alain Pinel Realtors® prior to the firm’s acquisition by Compass in March of this year.

In her new role, Olson will provide expertise for LeadingRE members on embracing network resources to extend their local reach and leverage global marketing and referral opportunities. Olson will conduct consultative webinars for brokers, managers and agents and will create video courses for the LeadingRE Institute, recently named the top real estate learning platform by Training magazine for 2019.

Olson welcomes the opportunity to return to the LeadingRE community.

“LeadingRE’s focus on quality and collaborative spirit create an environment where relationships drive business opportunities, supported by global resources that allow each member company to thrive. I am thrilled to return to this one-of-a-kind network in a new capacity that will allow me to share my knowledge with colleagues worldwide,” Olson says.

According to LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma, Olson is uniquely qualified for this role.

“Michi has an extraordinary record of success in all types of business development, from corporate relocation to broker-to-broker referrals. She understands the value of using LeadingRE tools and connections to support these efforts. She knows how to build a world-class relocation department and how to empower agents to foster growth. We are delighted to welcome her back into our community,” Boomsma says.

Born and raised in Japan, Olson attended The American School in Japan for expats and graduated summa cum laude from Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif., with a bachelor’s degree in business management. Her international experience has proven valuable in dealing with relocation issues. Olson’s accomplishments also include being named to the LeadingRE Hall of Fame.

Olson joins other industry leaders who comprise the Institute faculty, including Chief Learning Officer Mike Staver, Dean of Professional Skill and Technique Dan Elzer, Dean of Innovation Matthew Ferrara and Dean of Customer Experience Debbie Maier.

For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.