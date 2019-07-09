5 Ways to Avoid Sitting Too Much at Your Desk Job

If you have a desk job, you likely spend nearly your entire workday sitting in your office chair. That might be good for productivity and meeting deadlines, but sitting for long periods comes with potential health risks. According to the Mayo Clinic, too much sitting can lead to obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, anxiety and stress.

Fortunately, there are five simple ways to combat the negative impacts of sitting and to get you up and moving around throughout your workday.

1. Do you have a few calls to make? Stand up while you make them. Better yet, if you’re on your cellphone, do a little pacing while you talk.

2. Do more in-person communication. Instead of shooting off another email or text, take a stroll over to your colleague’s desk to deliver your message in person.

3. Have walking meetings. Ditch the conference room, and take a stroll to the nearest cafe for your next meeting. Or, if there’s a track or walking path nearby, consider talking shop among nature.

4. Never work through lunch. Even if it’s just a 20-minute break, get out and move around at lunch time. Run an errand or take a few laps around the parking lot. Inclement weather? Go browse the shelves at your local library, or at the very least, eat standing up in the break room.

5. Try to get up and move at least once every hour, even if it’s just for standing and stretching. If you can’t seem to tear yourself away from your desk and need a reminder, set your phone alarm.

Any kind of casual movement that gets you upright during the workday will help. Your mind and body will thank you for it!