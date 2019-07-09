Damage-Free Decorating Tricks for Your Home

Decorating and organizing your home with damage-free techniques is something we can all get behind. If you’re a renter, you want to ensure you don’t damage your rental space and risk losing your security deposit. As a homeowner, it might be better to preserve the integrity of your space, although you have the leeway to make modifications. Some homeowners have resale value at the back of their minds, and reverting a space back to its original, saleable state can be costly and time-consuming.

While it might seem like your options are limited, there are a lot of damage-free and creative solutions to help you decorate your space.

Command strips. Try a healthy application of command strips, which are removable hanging devices. These little magic inventions can do everything from hanging curtain rods (primarily for a sheer, lightweight fabric drapery) to organizing an entryway with hooks and shelves to hold keys, bags, coats and mail–all this without putting holes in your drywall! You may also want to consider poster putty, which allows users to adhere paper products to walls without leaving any residue or holes behind. It’s perfect for hanging photos or posters and even temporary party decorations.

Wall decals. If you’re a renter, you’ve probably been instructed not to paint any walls in your apartment. As a homeowner, you may want to keep things neutral for resale value. (After all, the next buyer may not like lime green as much as you do.) Vinyl decals are an option. These removable adhesive images can be stuck to walls and removed without causing any harm to your property. Wall decals come in a variety of designs, such as silhouettes, quotes, trees, and much more. Some online companies offer customized wall decals for personal photos or phrases.

Shelves. While installing shelves on walls for decoration or storage can definitely cause damage, there are many alternative solutions for stand-alone shelving units that can add charm and utility to your home. Thrift shops, garage sales and even big-box stores are great places to find free-standing, affordable shelves or bookcases.

Washi tape. Washi tape boasts an adhesive similar to that of masking tape but comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns. It’s inexpensive and used for sprucing up everything from notebooks, furniture and walls. Most importantly, it’s damage-free and easily removable. A quick online search reveals an array of creative ways people have used washi tape for decorating. If using tape to cover an entire wall seems overwhelming, try wrapping paper instead to accent a space with a burst of color. Bigger sheets of beautifully patterned wrapping paper are perfect temporary solutions for decorating.

Maintaining an organized space and curating a great look without lasting damage on the property has its obstacles, but some creativity can go a long way toward making your space your own. After all, developing a space you love is part of what “home” is all about.

Source: Brentnie Daggett/RISMedia’s Housecall