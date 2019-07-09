Even Novices Can Keep These Plants Alive

Tons of Canadian homeowners end up frustrated by their inability to keep plants alive, when, in reality, the problem might be the plants themselves. Certain plants need very specific conditions or types of nutrition to thrive, all of which might not work in everyone’s home. If you’re looking for some low-care plants that are easy for beginners and will still give your home a lush, botanical vibe, look no further than these:

Jade plants

A specific type of succulent, jade plants hail from South Africa and have thick, rubbery leaves that come in varying shades of green. They thrive in dry conditions, which means they can withstand minimal watering and they don’t require direct sunlight.

Yucca

With a distinctly southwestern look, Yucca plants hail from Mexico and are characterized by a sturdy trunk and long, pointed leaves in a vivid green. They can grow quite large but don’t require extensive maintenance.

Philodendron

With their dark, heart-shaped leaves and trailing vines, Philodendrons are some of the lowest-maintenance trailing plants on the market. Just water them once a week and enjoy their tousled, boho vibe, which looks especially chic trailing from atop a bookshelf.

Dracaena

With its banana-style leaves and strong trunk, these plants look like they come from the tropics, but are extremely hardy. They like to dry out between waterings and do just fine in low light. They can grow up to 12 feet, so make a great statement plant in a main room.

Remember, keeping plants alive is less about having that elusive “green thumb” and more about matching plants to your living conditions and the level of care you’re comfortable providing.