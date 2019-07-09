How to Make the Most of a Long Commute

Seeking real estate outside the downtown cores, more and more Canadians are finding themselves with longer commutes to and from work. In fact, a recent poll from Forum Research found that those in Toronto, Canada spend an average of 90 minutes a day commuting. If that’s you, here’s how to make your commute a source of productivity instead of frustration.

Learn something new with a podcast or audio book. Whether you’re driving or stuck on public transit, downloading a podcast or audio book can be a great way to escape or learn something new. Plugging in your earbuds lets you keep your eyes on the road. If you’re travelling by subway or train, just download ahead of time and you can access whether you have an internet connection or not.

Catch up on your reading, for free. A program like OneDrive lets you access books from libraries all over the world. Just download onto your device and you can read anywhere, even on the go. Obviously, this only works if you’re not driving, but if you take public transit to and from work, this can be a great way to study or get lost in your favourite series. You’ll be home before you know it.

Have a stress-relief strategy. Many people find commuting a source of stress, even if they’re not the ones driving. Listening to some calming music, doing some gentle stretches in your seat or even having some essential oil to roll on can help ease your anxiety during a long commute.

Learn a new language. Being stuck in traffic is as good as any reason to learn something new. For those long periods in the car, try downloading a language learning app and practicing. Since these are usually audio-based, you can use it while still keeping your eyes on the road.