Type-A Tips for Deep Cleaning Your Home

Between the craziness of work, social events and family, it’s difficult to find the time to clean the house, let alone do a deep cleaning. Although we all somehow manage to clean regularly enough to keep our homes looking and smelling fresh, many people also likely ignore some commonly overlooked problem areas.

Are you ready to channel your inner “Type A” personality to go the extra mile and give your home a deep cleaning on occasion? Start with the following tips:

Clean the baseboards. At least once a year, really get down on your hands and knees with a rag and a toothbrush to remove dust and grime from your baseboards. This type of detailing has a huge impact in the overall sparkle of your space.

Content Square 1.

Wipe down the ceiling fan. Sure, you vacuum your floor and dust your shelves, but how often do you stop to look up? Ceiling fans collect a large amount of dust and debris and should be cleaned at least twice a year–or seasonally, if you can manage.

Clean out the cupboards. At least once a year, take everything out of your kitchen cupboards, wipe them down and re-organize. You might be shocked to discover how many expired or unused items are taking up precious space. You can finally throw the bad items in the trash and donate the good ones.

Tackle the freezer. Because frozen food lasts so long, you might forget what’s even stuffed inside your freezer. It could be packed with freezer-burned food or leftovers you never revisited. Remove everything from the freezer, toss out anything you no longer need or want, and wipe the interior down. This should be done at least twice a year.

Content Square 2.

Beat out the dust. Couch cushions, throw pillows, drapes and rugs collect dust over time. On a sunny day at least once a year, take them outside and give them a good beatdown to remove allergens. Just make sure to turn your head away and avoid breathing in the dust particles.