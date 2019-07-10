The Benefits of a Sprinkler System

A fire is every homeowner’s worst nightmare, but you can rest more easily with the peace of mind that comes from knowing you have protective measures in place. There are virtually no downsides to having a functional sprinkler system set up in your home. If you’ve been slacking on getting one installed, why wait? Especially in the scorching heat of summer, it’s a good idea to consider what a sprinkler system can do for you and your family’s safety.

They‘re relatively inexpensive. One of the main reasons Canadian homeowners avoid installing a sprinkler system is due to the misguided belief that it is a costly undertaking. On the contrary, they’re very cost effective. Fire sprinkler systems for homes are affordable, require very little time to install, and ultimately provide homeowners with reduced insurance premiums. The long-term economic benefits of a sprinkler system far outweigh the short-term cost you’ll put out for installation.

They provide you with peace of mind. Fire protection services are a valuable asset to any community and the work they do saves lives every day. However, there is precious little a firefighter can do to save a beloved pet or recover valuables once a blaze has fully engulfed your home. In the worst-case scenario, your sprinkler system will kick in and help to keep your family, pets and assets safe.

Content Square 1.

They‘re life-saving. No exaggeration here—fire protection experts and medical professionals alike agree that sprinkler systems save lives. Nothing is more important than your family’s safety. Even if you have a family fire safety plan in place, there is not much that can be done if a house fire turns destructive. A sprinkler system can be the difference between a safe evacuation and remaining trapped in a fully enflamed home. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports only two fire-related fatalities in a building with a functional sprinkler system.

They reduce damage. Sprinkler systems prevent property damage from occurring, both to your assets and the structure of your home itself. Statistics show that properly functioning sprinkler systems prevent disastrous consequences. However, no system is entirely perfect. Sprinkler systems can malfunction, and it won’t be much use to you in an emergency if it isn’t working properly. Remember to routinely do maintenance checks.