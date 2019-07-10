Blinds or Curtains: Which is Right for Your Home?

When it comes to staging your home for sale, interior decorating can be complicated. The debate between curtains or blinds goes beyond aesthetic preferences, with the design community having a variety of opinions on which is the best choice to help sell your home.

Stylistically, there are a lot of choices. There are about as many different styles of blinds as there are windows to adorn them with. From Roman blinds to Venetian blinds, if you prefer the minimalist look of blinds over curtains you will quickly find that your options broaden considerably. That’s not to say you can’t find an array of patterns and styles of curtains, too, but blinds make a bolder statement.

Different rooms serve different purposes. Did you know that different types of blinds and curtains are recommended for different rooms of your home? You probably shouldn’t put a roller blind in the bedroom if you’re trying to conserve warmth during the cold Canadian winter, while honeycomb blinds are excellent at trapping heat inside. If you get hot easily in the summer, you might prefer a light cotton curtain in your living room, or a chiffon one in your master bedroom.

Content Square 1.

Blinds accumulate dust. Unlike curtains, which are fairly easy to keep clean, blinds gather dust, which can provide a subtle reason for a buyer to look elsewhere when dust particles gather on the blinds and become visible. Slatted blinds will require frequent wipe-downs and vacuuming around the area. For those suffering from allergies, curtains make for a safer option.

Curtains aren‘t pet-friendly. On the other hand, buyers with pets might be turned off by curtains. While there are options to try to discourage cats and other pets from playing with (and ruining) the curtains, some homeowners might be subconsciously turned off by them. Of course, an easy solution that should please everyone is shorter curtains that don’t reach the floor.