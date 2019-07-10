How to Sell Your House on a Tight Deadline

Selling a house could be somewhat stressful under normal circumstances, but if you’re facing a tight deadline, your stress level could go through the roof. For example, if you or your spouse needs to start a new job on a specific date, you’ll need to list your house, find a buyer, pack, close, and move out in time to get settled into your new home. If you need to sell your home fast, it’s critical to work closely with a real estate agent who has experience selling a bunch of comparable homes in the same area, and who knows how to do so quickly.

Setting the Right Price

To quickly attract a buyer, your house needs to be priced just right. If you list it too high, buyers may not bother to schedule a viewing. If you price it too low just to sell it fast, you may leave money on the table. Because your real estate agent will understand the local market and how your home compares to others in the area, the professional can help you set an appropriate asking price. The agent may recommend setting the list price a little below market value to attract multiple offers and trigger a bidding war.

Setting a deadline for buyers to make offers can speed up the process. You can offer incentives, such as furniture, appliances or help with closing costs, to sweeten the deal. Making your home available for showings on short notice may also help you sell it quickly.

Advertising Effectively

Staging is always helpful when selling a house, but it’s especially important when time is of the essence. Removing clutter and personal items, cleaning, painting, and rearranging furniture to make the rooms look warm and inviting can help your home sell fast. If you don’t have experience with staging, you’ll be better off hiring a professional than trying to do it yourself.

Most homebuyers start their search online. First impressions are critical. Many real estate agents urge their clients to hire professional photographers to take pictures of their homes to include in listings. If your home is advertised with lackluster photos next to listings filled with professional images, it won’t attract much attention. In order to stand out, you should spend some money to hire a professional who can take photos of your house with a wide-angle lens and capture the best lighting so that prospective buyers will be impressed and want to schedule a viewing.

Quickly Attract a Buyer

Selling your house fast is challenging but doable. Working with an experienced and knowledgeable real estate agent, offering the house at a reasonable price, marketing your home professionally, and making the experience as easy as possible for buyers can help you meet your deadline.