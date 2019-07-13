Danny Joyner: Always Evolving, Never Complacent

Vitals: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS®

Years in Business: 55

Size: 10 offices, 430 agents

Region Served: Upstate South Carolina

2018 Sales Volume: $1,066,012,426

2018 Transactions: 4,432

www.cdanjoyner.com

Having lived in Greenville, S.C., all his life, Danny Joyner is well-versed in the area. While in high school, Joyner began his career at his father’s company, starting in property management and working his way up doing appraisals, insurance and residential sales. Eventually, he was named president and general manager of the firm’s commercial division. He became president of the C. Dan Joyner Company in 2010, and led the company through the transition to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS® three years later. This year, the firm ranked No. 167 in closed transactions in RISMedia’s 2019 Power Broker Report.

Characterize your market and what you’re seeing in 2019.

Danny Joyner: We’re in a very strong and dynamic market. Our area continues to receive national recognition on many levels for our incredible downtown and our quality of life. We’re 30 minutes from the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. We have some of the most pristine lakes and are only about a three-hour drive from some of the most beautiful coastal areas in the world. Like many areas, though, lack of inventory was a real issue for our area in 2018. Today, prices continue to climb as demand far outweighs supply.

What is your growth philosophy for the firm?

DJ: I think we’ll always be in “growth mode.” Attracting quality individuals or other companies who align with our culture and goals is very important to us. I believe that people want to join an organization that wants to grow. In today’s world, complacency is a killer. We want to constantly evolve and meet the needs of not only our associates, but also our clients.

What most sets your firm apart in the marketplace?

DJ: One thing that sets us apart, other than the incredible tools and technologies that we provide, is our extensive training and development program. We were recently awarded for having the top training program in the entire state of South Carolina, across all industries—which I’m extremely proud of. I know that when our associates are working in our marketplace, they’re trained and knowledgeable in every facet of our industry.

What are the biggest opportunities for increasing business right now?

DJ: The growth in our area is astounding. Corporations are moving into the Upstate area in record numbers, and they’re bringing personnel and families with them. In turn, our local businesses are growing and need to attract talent from the local market, as well as from other areas. From recent graduates to retirees, Upstate South Carolina is a sought-after home. We’re delighted to serve as recruiting and relocation ambassadors for these drivers of our local economy, while helping more and more of our neighbors achieve the American Dream of homeownership.

How are you updating your technology and training to provide the resources agents need to succeed?

DJ: We recently launched a comprehensive platform aimed at making our agents even more effective. We want our agents to do what they do best, which is maintain strong relationships with their clients and contacts, be ready when a client has a real estate need and provide the very best experience. The best way to do that is to give them tools that make the once time-consuming tasks more manageable. Our new platform provides a better experience for clients, as well, with enhanced home-search capabilities, automated digital ads for listings and in-depth market insights.

How are you preparing your salesforce to meet the expectations of today’s consumer?

DJ: It’s about being a trusted advisor, and that starts with relationships. Our agents are committed to understanding the unique goals and aspirations of their clients. Everyone is different, and we coach our agents to recognize and appreciate that. In addition, many first-time homebuyers need more guidance and clarity throughout the process. Our agents are equipped with tools to help answer the what-ifs and how-tos.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.