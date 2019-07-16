CoreLogic: Single-Family Rents Rise 3 Percent

According to CoreLogic’s May 2019 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), rents rose 3 percent year-over-year. The highest increase was in Phoenix, at 7.4 percent, followed by Tucson at 6.3 percent and Las Vegas at 6.1 percent.
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. – 7.4 percent
- Tucson, Ariz. – 6.3 percent
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. – 6.1 percent
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. – 4.1 percent
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. – 4 percent
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. – 3.6 percent
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. – 3.5 percent
- Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Mich. – 3.4 percent
- Philadelphia, Pa. – 3.3 percent
- Austin-Round Rock, Texas – 3.3 percent
- Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas – 3 percent
- Boston, Mass. – 2.7 percent
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.V. – 2.6 percent
- Louis, Mo.-Ill. – 2.5 percent
- Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Ill. – 2.1 percent
- Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, Wash. – 2.1 percent
- San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. – 2 percent
- Urban Honolulu, Hawaii – 1.5 percent
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas – 1 percent
- Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, Fla. – 1 percent
“Single-family rents increased the most in metros with high employment growth in May 2019,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “Job growth in Phoenix, Orlando, and Las Vegas doubled the national average during May, stimulating increased rental demand in these markets and therefore driving rent prices upward.”
For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.