CoreLogic: Single-Family Rents Rise 3 Percent

According to CoreLogic’s May 2019 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), rents rose 3 percent year-over-year. The highest increase was in Phoenix, at 7.4 percent, followed by Tucson at 6.3 percent and Las Vegas at 6.1 percent.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. – 7.4 percent

Tucson, Ariz. – 6.3 percent

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. – 6.1 percent

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. – 4.1 percent

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. – 4 percent

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. – 3.6 percent

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. – 3.5 percent

Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Mich. – 3.4 percent

Philadelphia, Pa. – 3.3 percent

Austin-Round Rock, Texas – 3.3 percent

Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas – 3 percent

Boston, Mass. – 2.7 percent

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.V. – 2.6 percent

Louis, Mo.-Ill. – 2.5 percent

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Ill. – 2.1 percent

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, Wash. – 2.1 percent

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. – 2 percent

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii – 1.5 percent

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas – 1 percent

Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, Fla. – 1 percent

“Single-family rents increased the most in metros with high employment growth in May 2019,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “Job growth in Phoenix, Orlando, and Las Vegas doubled the national average during May, stimulating increased rental demand in these markets and therefore driving rent prices upward.”

