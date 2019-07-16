Who Are the Newsmakers This Year? Help Us Shine the Spotlight

Make Your Nominations for RISMedia’s 2020 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers Today!

RISMedia is accepting nominations for the 2020 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers, those individuals making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and for their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Nominate a Newsmaker

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like, as well as themselves, and nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to: brokers, agents, service providers, professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.

Candidates can be selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:

Advancing the industry

Impacting change

Technology achievements

Diversity and inclusion

Business accomplishments and growth

Humanitarian efforts

Industry activism and support

Thought leadership and influence

Excellence in customer service

Creativity and innovation

To make your Newsmaker nomination, please visit rismedia.com/newsmaker-nomination. Here, you will find additional information about the nomination process, and the forms to nominate yourself or your candidate(s). The deadline for nominations is August 15, 2019.

RISMedia’s 2020 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers, chosen by the editors at RISMedia, will be showcased in an RISMedia Real Estate magazine special supplement and in a directory on RISMedia.com. More than 230 Newsmakers were recognized in 2019. This number is expected to significantly increase for 2020.

The 2020 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers will also be honored at the Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, held in May 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. During the event, a select group of Newsmakers will be inducted into the Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame. Ten individuals in the 2019 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers were inducted this May.

Share your Newsmaker’s story with us and help us honor those making a difference in real estate. For questions, please email editorial@rismedia.com.