4 Common Touch-Ups Your Home Likely Needs

Regular maintenance is an ongoing process for every homeowner. Keeping up with smaller projects is essential if you want to avoid major problems down the road.

With a little bit of preventative maintenance, you can ensure that your home remains beautiful and efficient for years to come. Here are four areas of your home that are likely in need of some attention:

Roof

A well-constructed roof should last for at least 30 years, but some of the shingles will need to be replaced well before that. Replacing damaged tiles is immediately going to improve the appearance of your home, and that simple project could help you avoid serious water damage. As a general rule, tiles and shingles need to be replaced if they’re curled, cracked or bent. You also need to replace any metal flashing that’s bent or warped.

Content Square 1.

Exterior Walls

Putting a fresh coat of paint on your home can have a huge impact on its curb appeal, especially if the home’s current paintjob is old, cracked and peeling. While you can paint your own home—there are many people who do—you may also want to hire a residential painting company. Trying to paint exterior walls without the proper tools and equipment is going to be exhausting, even dangerous, if you have a multi-story home. An experienced team of painters should be able to paint your walls and trim in one or two days, and many contractors guarantee their work.

Front Door

Is your front door an old eyesore? Paint the door to freshen it up and beautify your entranceway. It’s a simple project that shouldn’t take more than a few hours—you won’t need anything more than a few basic tools and a can of your desired paint. If you plan on selling your home in the near future, then you should pick a relatively neutral color that matches the exterior walls and trim. Also be sure to coat the door in some type of exterior sealant if you want the paint to last.

Windows

Modern windows usually last for decades, but older panes and sills are inefficient. After a few years, your windows might become warped, allowing air to escape and increasing your utility costs. You can continue to seal around the outside of your windows once every few years, but you should consider replacing them entirely if they’re old and unsightly. Modern windows will improve the efficiency of your home while boosting its appearance.

Content Square 2.

Before you tackle any of these projects, make sure to research all local building codes. While most cosmetic renovations don’t require any permits, there are strict regulations regarding major structural modifications, and you could face huge fines and fees if you don’t adhere to those codes.

Source: Anita Ginsburg/RISMedia’s Housecall