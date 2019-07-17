5 Steps to Take When Relocating for Work

Maybe your hometown isn’t big enough to support your career ambitions, or maybe your company promotes you to a position in its corporate headquarters on the other side of the country. Whatever the case may be, if you have to relocate for work, take these five steps to a successful move.

Step 1: Understand Employer Benefits

Your employer may assist you financially. You should talk to a company’s HR department about relocation benefits before you accept any job offer. If you’ve already accepted a position, but haven’t discussed relocation benefits, it’s not too late. Start by getting a moving estimate so that your employer knows what the cost will be.

Step 2: Downsize

The fewer things you own, the faster, cheaper and simpler your move will become. If you haven’t used it in three months, then it’s not a must-have item. Consider selling, donating or tossing out any unused items. If your new home lacks space, anything that holds sentimental value but isn’t a must-have item can go into storage.

Step 3: Send the Scouting Party

Make a list of your home “needs” and “wants.” Go online to check out real estate listings in the new area, and recruit a local real estate agent to guide you through your search. If you’re moving from a long distance, you might want to consider renting at first; after all, a six-month lease to familiarize yourself with the area is a lot safer than signing up for a 30-year mortgage after just one or two visits. Regardless of whether you rent or buy, though, a real estate agent will scout out the best place for you.

Step 4: Don’t Carry the Load

Choose a moving company to pack up and relocate what’s left of your stuff. Moving is exhausting, and once you rent a box truck, pay for gas, and incentivize your friends with pizza and beer, you’re not saving much money. Plus, the last thing you need to do is throw out your back right before you start a new job. Seek out a moving company with a long history and a good reputation.

Step 5: Settle Into Your New Life

It’s never easy being the new kid on the block, but there are some simple social hacks that you can use to ease the adjustment period. Ask people for recommendations. Join a common-interest club. Make a goal to try a new activity at least once a week. Try to do things out of your comfort zone. Meet as many new people as you can.

With these tips, you’ll be moved and acclimated to your new surroundings in no time!