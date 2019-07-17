MoxiWorks Technology Company Hires Real Estate Leaders From Zillow, National Association of REALTORSÂ®

MoxiWorks, a leading real estate technology company, welcomes two key new hires to their business development team: Kirsten “Kiki” Wanshura andÂ Heather Glass, each of whom bring an impressive background and significant industry experience to MoxiWorks.Â

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, weighed in on the notable hires, saying, “We’re excited to further add depth and experience to the fold of our business development team. Both Heather and Kiki bring years of real estate experience with them that will no doubt drive our goals both for the team and MoxiWorks as a whole.”Â

MoxiWorks, founded in 2012, has grown significantly over the past several years, now reaching almost 100 full-time employees.Â

Wanshura, director of Business Development at MoxiWorks, has an impressive history with over 20 years in the industry, including positions as regional VP at Obeo Inc. and regional director at Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®), time spent as a certified real estate instructor and almost a decade holding her own real estate license.Â

“It’s exciting to be rounding out our team with extremely seasoned women in the industry, both that come with impressive backgrounds and highly recommended from many brokerages that we work with and the real estate community,” saysÂ Georgia Perez, VP of Business Development and Product Evangelism at MoxiWorks. “It’s also great to be adding more women to work with in tech!”Â

Glass, director of Business Development at MoxiWorks, holds over 18 years of experience in real estate technology and marketing solutions including email marketing, display advertising, lead generation and (SaaS) solutions. Notable positions include irector of Broker Engagement at Zillow Group, regional sales manager at Connecting Neighbors and sales manager at Homescape.com.Â

“MoxiWorks is enjoying significant growth, not only with these notable hires for sales territory expansions, but with new positions like technical account managers, as well. The growth that our Business Development team has delivered has also required two new hires for customer success roles. We are looking forward to continued growth in the years to come,” says Ring Nishioka, VP of Human Resources and Operations at MoxiWorks.Â

Today, MoxiWorks supports over 72 brokerage clients acrossÂ the United StatesÂ that account for over 120,000 agents on the MoxiCloud open platform, which aims to help real estate brokerages and agents sell more homes together with technology that makes their lives easier. The MoxiCloud partners with over 40 real estate tools and services, such as RealScout, DocuSign, Imprev, Buyside, QuantumDigital, MoveEasy, and more.Â

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.