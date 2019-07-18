Essential Items for New Homebuyers

Owning a house means taking on a lot of responsibility, and many first-time buyers may not be aware of all the things they need to keep their new dwellings looking beautiful — inside and out.

It’s a matter of pride, health and well-being, and this list provides a sampling of items you will often be looking for when it’s time to do some weekend chores:

Cleaning supplies: When it comes to keeping a home neat and clean, few things are more important than a high-quality vacuum. New models are lightweight and powerful, but classic vacuums that use bags still can be found, so figure out what you prefer before making a choice.

You’ll also need a broom and dustpan, a hand-held vacuum, and cleaning products such as furniture polish, window cleaners, and cleaners that are designed to keep bathrooms and kitchens looking great.

The great outdoors: If you own a house, you likely have to mow the lawn, so invest in a good lawn mower. Rider mowers are costly but easier and quicker than push models. You’ll also need an edge trimmer so that you can cut grass that grows up against fences and other places mowers cannot reach.

A good rake is a must-own item for autumn leaves, and a leaf blower makes this fall chore a lot easier.

In the garden: If you plan on maintaining a flower or vegetable garden, or a flower bed in front of your home, you’re going to need some basic tools, including a full-sized shovel, small shovel for planting seeds, gardening rake, and hoe. A kneeling pad also can help make gardening easier, and you’ll also need gloves, and of course, a hose so that plants get the water they need.

When It snows: Wintertime means holidays, warm nights in front of the fire and, for many, shoveling snow. There are various options when it comes to good snow shovels, including ergonomically designed models that are easier on your back. You may also want to consider a snow blower, which can be costly, but it’ll get the job done quickly with much less strain.

With these supplies, you’ll be set to make your house the envy of the neighborhood.