Gain More Prospects With These Easy Tips

Summer. It’s hard not to think about sitting by the pool or vacation, especially when everyone is doing those things. One thing that is not on everyone’s mind is prospecting. While everyone is sitting by the pool or on vacation, why should the prospecting stop? Don’t fall into a prospecting slump and stop during the summer.

Prospecting during the summer can have the following benefits:

People are home more often. During the summer, people’s work schedules vary and some are home and easier to reach.

Home improvement. People are making improvements to their homes whether it’s painting or changing the landscaping. Showing someone how their home improvement can help the price of their home can entice them to sell with you.

Not sure how to get the most from your prospecting? Don’t worry! We have some tips for you:

Set aside at least one or two hours a week in your schedule to call prospects and follow up with them. It is important to talk to people you haven’t met before. It is also just as important to follow up. Did you make a call with a potential prospect that said “Call me back in a couple of months”? Give them a call, they may be ready to list with you.

Ask questions that allow you to get to know your prospect and see if there are possible buying or selling signs. What do you or don’t you like about this neighborhood? How long are you planning on staying at your house?

Take notes. Doing this allows you to have an effective follow-up call and build that relationship.

If you want more information on how to grow your prospects or schedule your day, download our free guide here.

