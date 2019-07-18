Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Expands Franchise Division

Tom Schoeller, Howard Hanna senior vice president of Franchising, Mergers & Acquisitions, has announced the hiring of Denis Faherty as Midwest regional vice president of Franchise Sales.

Faherty joins Howard Hanna with a strong 20-plus year background in real estate and franchising. Based in Columbus, Ohio, he will work with Schoeller to expand the company’s reach throughout the Midwest.

“Denis brings a great combination of demonstrated skill and achievement in the marketplace to his new position,” says Schoeller. “I am very excited to have him join our team and to be part of the continued growth of our Franchise Division. Our goal is to be the leader in all markets we serve and Denis will work to align us with firms who already lead in their markets. We believe that there is a fundamental advantage for companies to partner with a family-owned and -operated company.”

Howard Hanna franchise owners benefit from utilizing exclusive Howard Hanna marketing tools and programs such as the 100% Money Back Guarantee, as well as a group of trusted peers and management support. Franchise agents are able to tap into a proprietary suite of technology tools to help them manage their business, along with relocation, business development and the power of HowardHanna.com with its more than two million visitors every month.

“I am eager to join Howard Hanna,” says Faherty. “The brand has experienced tremendous growth. I look forward to being part of the largest family-owned real estate company in the U.S. and further developing the franchise division throughout the Midwest.”

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.