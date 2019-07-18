LoLo Engagement Joins LeadingRE Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that LoLo Engagement has been selected for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for its network of 565 market-leading real estate firms.

LoLo is a client engagement platform offering a curated “Local Gift of the Month,” which is delivered on behalf of real estate agents to clients via email and text message. The gifts drive consumers to locally-owned, independent businesses and include options like coffee for two, a wine tasting and ice cream for two. Engagement is measured through each interaction and visible on a dashboard so agents know which clients are engaged.

“LoLo makes it easy to send thoughtful, unexpected gifts that keep agents top-of-mind, while supporting local businesses,” says Robin LaSure, LeadingRE vice president, Corporate Marketing. “This approach aligns perfectly with our member companies, which are deeply rooted in the communities they serve.”

Clark Harris, co-founder of LoLo, adds, “our motto, ‘Locals Supporting Locals,’ embodies our mission to build thriving local communities which are more sustainable, more entrepreneurial and more connected. We are excited to partner with LeadingRE to help broaden the impact of our mission of supporting local communities.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.