Protect Your Valuables While Your Home is For Sale

Selling a house means that people you don’t know will be inside your home on a regular basis, often when you aren’t home. Open houses can involve dozens of people walking around your house, and then there are occasions when your home is shown to individual buyers.

Unfortunately, despite your real estate agent’s best efforts, not everyone is trustworthy, which means it’s important to protect your most treasured and valuable items with these tips.

Silver and gold: Jewelry is small and easy to slip into a pocket or purse, which may make it the most vulnerable of all your possessions as people visit your house. Place your rings, bracelets, necklaces, chains, and watches in a secured safe if you have one. If you don’t have a safe, consider a safe deposit box at a bank, or keep them with a relative or friend you trust.

However, an empty jewelry box or stand will look odd as people tour your home, so consider keeping some less expensive options on view, or buy some costume jewelry.

Check your medication: Medication isn’t just expensive, you need it to stay healthy. The best way to keep it safe is to keep it with you, but make sure you maintain the proper conditions for each medication. For example, if something needs to be refrigerated, have it packed and ready to go in a thermal bag. Then just grab it and go when a showing takes place. Or ask a trustworthy neighbor if it can stay at their house.

Protect electronic devices: There’s little reason to worry about your cellphone during open houses because it’s always on you, but other devices are sure to catch the eye of thieves. Place things like laptops, tablets, e-readers, and handheld video game consoles in a secured safe if you have one. If not, bring your laptop and tablet with you during open houses, and have kids take charge of the video games.

Other items: Before an open house, it’ a good idea to look over your home for anything that would be easy for someone to take. These can include decorative items, crystal, and souvenirs. Then there are your pictures; while it’s doubtful anyone wants to steal your vacation photos, they may want to swipe a silver frame.

One great option to secure just about anything is a storage unit. Or you may want to pack up your most prized possessions and store them out of sight in the attic while your home is listed. A strategically placed security camera or two is another great deterrent.

Following these steps can keep your valuables safe and provide you with some peace of mind as people tour your home.