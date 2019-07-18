Selling Your Home? Donâ€™t Miss These â€˜Windows of Opportunityâ€™

Donâ€™t do windows? Well, if youâ€™re selling your home, this is a chore you canâ€™t afford to skip.

Thatâ€™s because windows are a very noticeable component of your home. Dirty windows not only look unsightly, they also hinder sunlight from shining into your home and brightening your rooms.

Hereâ€™s a guide on how to make your windows look their best.

Streak-free cleaning: Windows shouldnâ€™t just be clean, they should be clear of streaks and lint, which paper towels can leave behind. The best options are microfiber and lint-free cloths. One old-fashioned method is to use newspaper, which doesnâ€™t leave streaks, but wet newspapers can result in ink dripping onto frames, so pay attention as you clean.

Squeegees are a terrific tool for window cleaning, and they arenâ€™t expensive. Models with a long handle are perfect for cleaning the outdoor part of windows, as well as windows that are higher up in your home.

Clean the screens: A sparkling pane of glass wonâ€™t hide a dusty screen. Remove screens from your windows and rinse them with water. Give the screen an inspection, and take this opportunity to repair rips and tears. If the screen is damaged enough, consider buying new screens.

Window dressings: This is also a good time to look at curtains, drapes and blinds. Dust blinds with a damp cloth. Investing in new blinds doesnâ€™t have to be expensive, and may be a good idea because potential buyers will be turned off if they struggle to open or lift a blind. Dry cleaning your curtains will also enhance your overall window scene, but make sure no one visits the home when the curtains are down.

Picture perfect: Thereâ€™s more to a window than the glass, so thoroughly clean all parts of the frame. Then look at parts of the window, such as the sill, stool, and apron, and make sure those are clean and free of dust. Some parts of the window may even need a quick paint job. And also make sure the locks work.

After all that, enjoy the view and know that potential buyers are seeing your homeâ€™s windows in the best possible light.