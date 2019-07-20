Exceeding Expectations Every Step of the Way

HSASM Home Warranty Continues to Come Out on Top

When it comes to surpassing the expectations of today’s buyers and sellers, according to Murney Associates, REALTORS® CEO Twila Hillme and Managing Broker Jeff Parker, it’s all about the comprehensive level of service, advice and support they provide to every single client.

Working with a client base that’s predominantly residential, the pair oversee the firm’s four offices and 500 agents servicing all of Southwest Missouri. Still firmly rooted in a seller’s market with low inventory, Hillme and Parker point to their relationship with HSA Home Warranty as a key piece of their continued success.

“For me, I think what distinguishes HSA is their customer service,” says Hillme. “We’ve always had good rapport with their representatives. They’re willing to listen when you have a problem, then work with you to fix it.”

“HSA has always been a leader when it comes to home warranties,” adds Parker. “They stand behind the product they sell, and they go the extra mile for our clients when there’s an issue or question about coverage.”

“Every two or three years, we compare their services with what other home warranty companies say they offer,” says Hillme, “and they just keep coming out on top for us.”

In fact, the firm has been offering HSA products with great satisfaction since opening in 1997.

As part of their training program, George Brockman—their local HSA representative—comes in regularly to help new agents understand the benefits associated with their home warranties, as well as how to best educate clients regarding everything they offer.

“George will teach classes and review the types of home warranty claims over the previous quarter, and the value of the warranty to our clients,” says Parker, “which gives our agents a good perspective as to how many clients who have the warranties utilize them.”

An integral part of the team, Brockman is invited to sit in on weekly sales meetings, as well.

“Every Tuesday, George has an opportunity to be face-to-face with agents, and to let them know about new products and services being offered,” says Parker. “And whenever there’s a client concern, he handles the issue personally.”

Taking things one step further, Hillme and Parker say that HSA meshes perfectly with the company’s own philosophy and high standard of service, specifically citing the system HSA has in place to let agents know when a claim has been paid on their warranty, or when a client renews.

“This type of information gives the agents another reason to reach out to that client,” says Parker, which goes a long way toward keeping the client relationship fresh.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.