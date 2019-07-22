Four Great Summer Destinations

There’s a lot to be said for tradition, and long summers on the Cape or on Baja beaches may be exactly what you want. But if you long for something different, the travel editors at Town and Country Magazine suggest these destinations:

French Polynesia. The Vahine Island Resort is located in the same archipelago as Tahiti and sits on its own small island, in the middle of a clear lagoon. The nine units are more low-key than the area’s more opulent resorts, but they still offer life in a Polynesian beach bungalow with endless sea views. Meals are provided by a French chef, and, of course, seclusion is a given. If you’re looking for an activity, try sailing the Society Islands on a crewed catamaran. From mid-June through September, French Polynesia is sunny but not too hot.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming. For active families, Jackson Hole provides everything from taking in views of moose, bison and hot springs, hiking around the Tetons, whitewater rafting down the snake river, horseback riding and mountaineering for the more adventurous.

Kenya. You can take in one of the most incredible displays of wildlife on the planet, East Africa’s annual migration, when it reaches its peak in Kenya in August and September. During that time, nearly 2 million wildebeest, zebra, and other animals thunder through Kenya’s Masai Mara Game Reserve. Check out the Angama Mara lodge, which is just a 20-minute drive away, yet removed from throngs of tourists. It’s floor-to-ceiling windows and infinity pool add an incredible sense of luxury to this journey.

Lake Garda, Italy. Known for its crystal-clear water, Lake Garda is a popular holiday location nestled in the mountains of northern Italy. Consider staying at Villa Feltrinelli, a pink-walled luxury hotel set amid olive trees. For a more intimate experience, try the Lefay Resort, which is closer to town, right on the lake, and features award-winning cuisine. While in town, consider taking a private boat trip to the nearby vineyards, Roman ruins and lovely harbor towns. Or, take in one of the many festivals that occur during summer.