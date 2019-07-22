How to Up the Style Factor at Your Next Cookout

During grilling season, your elegant outdoor space is often filled with good friends, good food, and the ultimate in barbecue fun. Before you don your chef’s hat, though, check out these unique grilling accessories:

Le Creuset covered stockpot. This smaller version of the kitchen stockpot favorite will keep the chili or baked beans warm while you cook. Pretty enough to go from grill to table, it’s available at Amazon.com.

Pizza oven for a gas grill. If you’re up for something besides hot dogs and hamburgers, wow your guests with crispy pizza in eight minutes via a genius grill-top pizza oven you can buy at TheGrommet.com.

Suede leather chef’s apron. Look the part and protect your clothes with Outset’s leather apron. The stylish brown suede is flame-retardant with handy deep front pockets. It’s stylish, functional and a must-have at Amazon.com.

Personalized leather grill gloves. Protect hands, wrists and forearms with heavy-duty leather grilling gloves. Featuring a soft suede finish with cotton lining, the gloves offer a comfortable fit that allows the wearer to wield any grilling tool with ease. The right-hand glove is personalized with your name and a distinctive BBQ design. Order at TexasIrons.com.

Himalayan-salt barbecue block. Place a handsome pink Himalayan-salt block on your grill to enhance the taste of any veggie or other type of food without putting it directly on the grill. When done, you can serve directly from the pretty block. It’s naturally antibacterial, so all it needs is a wipe-down and it’s ready to go again. Buy it at UncommonGoods.com.

Personalized maple cutting board. A generous 12 by 17.9 inches, this personalized board, complete with grooves to catch the run-off, is perfect for slicing those tri-tips before serving. Inscribed with “(Your name’s) Eat, Drink, Barbecue,” it’s a table show-stopper as well as a handy aid. Order from PersonalizationMall.com.

Distinctive skewers. A gorgeous addition to your culinary collection, these wood-handled shish kabob skewers are hand painted with colorful Moroccan designs. Check out a set of 12 and browse a noteworthy selection of seasoning and spice sets at ZamouriSpices.com.