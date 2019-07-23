Don’t Be Disrupted by Bad Data

Predictive Data Means Predictable Results

Are you a true innovator, not afraid to disrupt the status quo with cutting-edge technology? Or are you destined to be disrupted yourself? With the rapid pace of new product introductions, you can’t take a chance. Your competition could be quickly outpacing you.

Agents who ignore the latest predictive data strategies do so at their own peril. Today’s forward-thinking agents embrace the tools that provide invaluable insight into their prospects’ immediate intentions. The bottom line is that it gets results!

Predictive vs. Stale Data

Relying upon historical and stale data in your current CRM or in your own memory is no longer good enough. Working down a generic call list and just hoping that a prospect might be in the market is nothing more than a waste of your valuable time. It’s critical to understand what’s happening today and react appropriately.

Predictive data takes hope out of the equation. It makes your prospecting time much more efficient. The technology may be complicated, but it’s really a simple concept. Data that is based on specific individual behaviors can more accurately predict who has an interest in the market right now. So, there’s no wasted effort and a significantly higher potential for success. In fact, a day-to-day routine that is backed up by an arsenal of predictive data could easily drive your productivity and profitability through the roof.

Impressing Prospects

Consider your prospects’ impression of their first interaction with you. Instead of a cold call with a few awkward questions, you have the advantage of relevant information. You can ask about the current activities in the lives of each prospect. People tend to be much more engaging when talking about their family or work situation than when responding to generic questions, like “Have you ever thought about selling your home?”

Anyone can call and ask such simple and annoying questions—but armed with quality predictive data, you can personalize the conversation by asking, “I’ve noticed you’re looking to downsize to a patio home in The Oaks. I’ve worked in that neighborhood for over 10 years and I think I can help you find a house there with a main-floor master.”

This way, you’ll start your relationship with a new client on the right foot, impressing them with your knowledge of their interests and their plans. Your conversation will be more natural, like a good friend who’s just interested in helping.

The Right Message

It may not be enough to just have access to quality data. It’s critical to follow through with appropriate communications, whether it be via email or social media. The most effective follow through should always incorporate:

The right message

At the right time

To the right person

Using these key communications elements, the result will be a prospecting strategy that’s so effective you’ll have more time to devote to other important aspects of your business.

Integrated Communications

Fortunately, many of today’s predictive data tools also contain an integrated comprehensive communications suite that makes the data even more responsive to the particular needs of your clients.

If you would like to learn how to stay ahead of the curve and be a disruptor using predictive data for prospecting, request a personal demo at www.activepipe.com.

Mike Feller is chief revenue officer at ActivePipe.