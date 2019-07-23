FHFA Index: Home Prices Rise 0.1 Percent

From April to May 2019, home prices rose 0.1 percent, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) Home Price Index (HPI). From May 2018 to May 2019, home prices rose 5 percent. Based on Census division:

Pacific

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington

Change MoM in Prices: 0.2%

Change YoY in Prices: 4.5%

Mountain

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming

Change MoM in Prices: -0.3%

Change YoY in Prices: 6.7%

West North Central

Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota

Change MoM in Prices: 0.1%

Change YoY in Prices: 4.8%

West South Central

Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas

Change MoM in Prices: -0.5%

Change YoY in Prices: 3.6%

East North Central

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin

Change MoM in Prices: 0.3%

Change YoY in Prices: 5.6%

East South Central

Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee

Change MoM in Prices: -1%

Change YoY in Prices: 4.6%

New England

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont

Change MoM in Prices: 0.4%

Change YoY in Prices: 4.4%

Middle Atlantic

New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania

Change MoM in Prices: 0.4%

Change YoY in Prices: 4.4%

South Atlantic

Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South California, Virginia, West Virginia

Change MoM in Prices: 0.5%

Change YoY in Prices: 5.6%

The HPI is based on data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and accounts for conforming, conventional mortgages in the single-family space.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency