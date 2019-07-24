4 Ways to Test Drive a House Before You Buy it

Try these ideas to test out whether or not a house is right for you…
- Test the commute. Take the trip in the morning and again at the end of the day to get a feel for traffic.
- Hang out in the ’hood. Shop at the corner store and chat with members of the community. This will help you figure out the neighborhood vibe.
- Visit the school. If you have children, tour their school and have them shadow a student for a day.
- Check out the house at different times of the day. This will give you a better sense of what the street, traffic patterns and neighbors are like.