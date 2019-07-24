Donâ€™t Make These Mistakes When Shopping for a Home

Buying a home is a big decision.
Here are five common mistakes to avoid…
- Working without a real estate professional. A good agent will find homes, negotiate a deal, and handle legalities.
- Getting hung up on a style. All shoppers set out with a dream home in mind, but if it isn’t there, be open minded.
- Not thinking about resale value. Think about the resale potential. Itâ€™s not just a home, itâ€™s a long-term investment.
- Not jumping on a good find. Donâ€™t overlook a gem assuming youâ€™ll come across something better later.
- Getting stuck on cosmetics. Learn to look past design choices to what really matters: space, structure and location.