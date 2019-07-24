Easy Steps to a Buzz-Worthy Backyard

Share This Post Now!

These tips will take your backyard from basic to breathtaking!

1. Declutter. Extra stuff gets in the way of a beautiful backyard. Sell, give, or throw away anything you don’t use.

2. Add movement. Try a porch swing with pillows and blankets as a statement piece.

3. Utilize water. A water feature will bring a sense of nature and calmness.

4. Shine a light. Lanterns or string lights will instantly add warmth and magic.

5. Invest in furniture. Adding one or two pieces can change the whole dynamic of your yard.

6. Tend to plants. Spending a day pulling weeds and cutting back shrubs will make a vast improvement.