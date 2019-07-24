HomeSmart International to Open New Franchises in Florida and Texas

HomeSmart International has announced that its 100-percent commission brokerage model is expanding its presence in Florida and Texas.

HomeSmart entered the Florida market in early 2019 with plans for aggressive growth in the Sunshine State. HomeSmart International is doubling down on that commitment and has agreed to open a new franchise in the Greater Miami area within the next 90 days.

“The combination of our proprietary technology, 100-percent commission offering and hyper-growth business model is ideal for the Florida market,” says Founder and CEO Matt Widdows. “We will continue to push toward tremendous growth with organic agent growth and new franchise and brokerage acquisitions.”

Earlier this year, HomeSmart announced an aggressive franchise acquisition plan to find partners who are eager to bring HomeSmart International’s exclusive technology and transaction-based business model to their marketplace. The company has entered into such an agreement to open its second Texas franchise in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“HomeSmart International is committed to expanding our footprint in Texas and across the nation,” Widdows says. “We are extremely excited about this franchise opening up and for the remainder of 2019. We have some amazing things happening here at HomeSmart International.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.